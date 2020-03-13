Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR REBECCA RODRIGUEZ. SHE IS 75 YEARS OLD, WHITE, 5 FEET 11 INCHES, 132 POUNDS, WITH GRAY EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN MARCH 11TH. SHE IS POSSIBLY WEARING WHITE PANTS, A DARK COAT, A DARK FUZZY HAT, AND CARRYING A DARK TOTE WITH BRIGHT PURPLE AND PINK HOLDERS. REBECCA REQUIRES MEDICATION, HAS SEVERE PARANOIA, AND MAY NOT BE ABLE TO TAKE CARE OF HERSELF. IF SEEN, PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH HER AND CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT. SHE HAS A HISTORY OF BECOMING VIOLENT WHEN PROVOKED IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT REBECCA, PLEASE CALL THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-442-3233.