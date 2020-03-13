BUTTE - In the Mining City, police are stocking up on supplies to ensure officers and the public's safety, as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Butte police are putting together kits for all officers that will be placed in their patrol cars. Also all detention officers and staff at the police station that come in contact with the public will receive kits as well.
The kits will include gloves, masks and protective eye-wear.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says they're trying to limit the exposure to germs for officers.
Skuletich says his department is working closely with the health department, St. James Healthcare and other first responders to follow the latest CDC guidelines.
A main concern of the department says Skuletich is the Butte Detention Center, which houses over a hundred inmates in close proximity.
Skuletich says they're placing hand sanitizer stations in all the cells and will provide inmates with cleaning supplies.
Skuletich says the supplies are part of the departments budget and they've spent less than $2,000 on supplies.
Skuletich says safety and bring prepared are their top priority. "We have to protect our first responders so they can respond to calls, being a police officer, being a firefighter doesn't stop because you're sick, we can't just stop our public service because of the dangers that are out there; we have to prepare our officers as best we can," Skuletich said.
Police say they will be coming up with additional guidelines for officers as the CDC releases more information.
Skuletich says the Butte Fire Department and A-1 Ambulance are going through similar precautions to ensure all first responders are safe.