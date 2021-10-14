BUTTE, Mont. - An assault was reported in Butte on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Butte Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in relation to the assault who were at the Town Pump Store at 531 S. Montana Street around 9:40 pm.
The men are believed to be traveling together in a blue or gray pickup, possibly a Toyota Tacoma or Tundra.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of these two males is asked to call Det. Anthony Jurenic at 406-497-1143 or the Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120.