BUTTE-Butte police are warning residents to be cautious and alert after they received two reports of possible mountain lion sightings on Tuesday.
Police say the two possible sightings happened in the area east of Skyline Park off Continental Drive and in the area of the Montana Resources property off Continental Drive.
The sightings have not been confirmed but police are telling residents in the area or anyone using the park and its facilities to be aware of their surroundings.
The playground was empty at Skyline Park on Wednesday afternoon, after police were made aware of two possible mountain lion sightings on Tuesday.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says a woman contacted an animal control officer saying she believed she saw a mountain lion in the area of the park.
Lester says his officers contacted Fish Wildlife and Parks and they had received a report of a mountain lion just east of Skyline park near the Montana Resources property. Sheriff Lester says it's uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that area but it is possible with the amount of deer in the area.
"It's a dangerous situation or could be and hopefully the cat has gone back to its home range and we won't have to deal with it," said Sheriff Lester.
He adds FWP, animal control and Butte police are all aware of the possible sightings and are working together to ensure resident's safety.
Anyone that spots a mountain lion in the area is asked to use caution and contact Butte police.