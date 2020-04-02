BUTTE-In response to the government's announcement of stimulus checks for tax payers in the United States, scammers across the country have been trying to trick people into giving out their bank account information.
Butte police want residents to be on the lookout, after their department received a fraud complaint last week.
Police say the IRS put out a warning that scammers are calling, emailing and sending letters to people saying if they give out their bank account information, they'll receive their stimulus check faster. However, Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says that claim is not true.
He adds the checks won't be deposited into people's bank accounts for a few weeks and the IRS will use your bank account on file from previous tax returns.
Skuletich warns people to never give out their personal or bank account information to someone that called you over the phone.
"There is not a government agency that is going to call you on the phone and ask for your personal information, never give out your personal information, your banking, your social security numbers or anything like that unless you are the one that initiated the call," Skuletich said.
He adds the IRS sent out a statement saying they never call people directly.
Also, Skuletich says the elderly are generally targeted for scams and he advises people to keep their parents and grandparents informed of the scam.
If you receive a suspicious call, email or letter, you're advised to contact your local police department.