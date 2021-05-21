BUTTE, Mont. – Slainte Butte America Pub is set to host the first community gathering and fundraiser for the M&M Bar and Cafe while Music on Main finds a new spot one block north of the former historic host building.

The Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners approved M&M owner Selina Pankovich's request for a street closure moving the Music on Main event one block north between Granite and Broadway streets on Thursday nights starting June 24 through August 26 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The word “Slainte” is a drinking toast in Ireland and Scotland meaning health, and pub owners Mike and Mallory Potts are eager to help out the M&M rebuilding efforts with their community event on May 21 from 3 p.m. to midnight.

“I hope it serves a number of purposes, it’s the beginning to start kind of rebuild, an opportunity to come together… I mean I know this community, everyone wants to give back, everybody wants to take part," Mike Potts said.

One of the first 'Butte Tough' community fundraisers Potts said he was part of was for Muddy Creek Brewery when the historic Irish Times building was gutted after an electrical issue started a few in January 2020.

"Its kind of a weird coincidence but we know 'Butte Tough' everyone wants to help out, and I personally have no doubt that Selina is going to get that thing rebuilt better than ever,” Potts said.

The fundraiser will have drink specials, raffle items, live music, and food all dedicated to the M&M with the goal to start a seed fund that Selina and her team can put towards rebuilding this iconic business in Butte when the time comes.

Pankovich said there was no doubt she wanted to keep Music on Main going despite the loss of her iconic bar.

“I immediately wanted to pull Music on Main off because it is something that needs to happen, not just because of COVID, but now because we need to bring the community back together again and what a better place to grieve about this loss than right up here on Main Street," Pankovich said.

Performers are still being worked out for the weekly Music on Main events but Slainte said they expect a big community showing and want everyone to be safe.

"We have spaced out our tables just to be safe and all our staff are 100% fully vaccinated," Potts said.

More information on the "Rebuilding the M&M - A Fundraiser Hosted By Slainte" can be found here.