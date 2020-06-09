BUTTE-Good news for book lovers in the Mining City, after months of being closed the Butte Public Library opened its doors Monday to the public with some restrictions due to the coronavirus.
Staff at the library say Monday was a great opening day with a few dozen people coming in shifts throughout the day to check out books and use the computers.
As of right now, only five people are allowed in the library at a time for half an hour shifts. Children's librarian Cathy Friel adds everyone that enters the library must wear a mask and first sanitize their hands.
Friel says the library has masks to provide people but they recommend people bring their own mask.
There is now a two door system with an entry and an exit to monitor the number of people in the library at a time.
Friel says they've worked closely with the health department and other libraries to make sure all protocols are being followed to ensure everyone's safety.
Friel adds she’s just excited to be able to see guests at the library again. "It's really nice to be able to have some interpersonal communications with people now and I'm really excited for us to be open again and I know that a lot of people in Butte are happy to see us open again too," said Friel.
The library's children’s summer reading program kicks off on Thursday and for more information on the program or to sign your children up, you can head over to the library’s website or Facebook Page.