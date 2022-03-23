Butte raises money for cystic fibrosis research through NCAA Tournament

BUTTE, Mont. - It's March, and that means people across the country are filling out their NCAA Tournament brackets and watching as many college basketball games as they can to see if their team will make it all the way.
But for one group in Butte that is dedicated to assisting research for cystic fibrosis, they take filling out a bracket to the next level.
Every year in mid-March, the Butte Country Club fills up with participants eager to place their bids on which team will win the NCAA Tournament, and they know their money is going to a good cause.
A portion of the funds collected from the auctions goes toward research on cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that causes breathing and digestion problems, most often in children.
Rick Anderson, one of the Calcutta's organizers, has two grandchildren of his own with cystic fibrosis, and it brings a smile to his face to know that events like this are making a noticeable impact on research.
"In these last eight or nine years since my granddaughter was born, they have come up with some tremendous medications and prescriptive drugs for treatment," Anderson said. "And it came from these types of events."
Cystic fibrosis only impacts about 30,000 Americans, meaning it doesn't receive the same attention as other diseases when it comes to finding a cure.
So a town like Butte raising tens of thousands of dollars for the fight against cystic fibrosis is no small deal.
"I just can't say enough about our community and all the people," Anderson said. "The first year we did it, we had $90,000 in bids. This year, we had $278,800 in bids on the teams. It just exploded. It was over $100,000 more than it was last year, and that makes a big difference."
There's no end in sight for the Butte Calcutta, as they plan on holding it every year until a cure for cystic fibrosis can be found.
