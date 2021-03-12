BUTTE, Mont. - As part of the Great American Outdoors Act funding, five local projects have been selected for fiscal year 2021 for the B-D, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
One improvement they hope to tackle with the funding is to address the ice buildup that occurs in the second tunnel in Thompson Park.
The ice build-up, they said, is a result of snow runoff that drips through the seams of the tunnel overhead and freezes on the tunnel ground.
They said they are actively working with the Highland Cycling Club, Friends of Thompson Park and BSB parks and exploring permanent solutions to the problem. Which may prove difficult, however, due to the age and complex structure of the tunnel.