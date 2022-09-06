Weather Alert

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/8/2022 This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/8/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0630 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Butte, Frenchtown, Hamilton, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0630 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman, Broadus, Columbia Falls, Cut Bank, Dillon, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney, Thompson Falls, West Yellowstone are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * Minimum humidities: 12 to 20 percent &&