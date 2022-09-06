BUTTE, Mont. - Drug addiction, poverty and homelessness are all issues that have become constant battles in Silver Bow County, in the state of Montana, and across the nation. And the folks in Butte are taking a stand to show that suicide prevention is just as important.
Tuesday morning, Silver Bow County officially recognized National Suicide Prevention Week, a countrywide effort to combat a growing epidemic.
The fight is especially crucial in Montana, which ranks third among the 50 states for suicide mortality rates as of 2020.
But Butte is fighting back. Expanded awareness and resources, such as mental health help at the new VA clinic opened earlier in 2022, have gone a long way to destigmatize suicide as a taboo topic.
"Every year, fewer people are afraid to say the word 'suicide' and talk about their experiences or their concerns," said Dorea Wilmoth, the chair for the Montana chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Fighting that stigma does make a difference."
Much of Butte's action plan for prevention stems from AFSP's four pillars:
1. Education: teaching the public about mental health and possible warning signs
2. Support: providing encouragement for those affected by suicide
3. Advocacy: speaking out for public policy at the legislative level
4. Research: fundraising to better understand the fundamental issues behind suicide
"Having lost people to suicide myself, I didn't see that it was something that was happening in our community until it impacted me," Wilmoth said. "My hope is we can raise the awareness before it gets to that point for people."
Prevention Week in Butte continues on Thursday with a community action meeting, followed by the annual 'Out of the Darkness' fundraiser walk on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Ulrich-Schotte Nature Trail outside the Butte Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.
You can register for the walk at afsp.org/butte.
If you are having suicidal thoughts or you're worried that someone else may be, please dial the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website. There is always help, and you are not alone.
