Butte Rescue Mission plans to expand coverage following $700,000 grant

BUTTE, Mont. -- Homelessness has been a serious issue in Silver Bow County over the past year, with over 100 total homeless people as of September. But one of the Mining City's top resources for those struggling to get by, the Butte Rescue Mission, is expanding its coverage.
The Butte Rescue Mission recently secured a $700,000 grant from the state to transform the old warehouse next to the mission at 610 East Platinum Street into something more useful.
The plans are to flip the warehouse into a fully operational kitchen and dining space in order to provide occupants with more indoor eating options during the cold winter months. And if space allows, the warehouse may provide room for extra cots as well.
"Really, our free food service is going to be able to impact a lot more people that can come in and eat here," said Butte Rescue Mission director Brayton Erickson. "It's been such a challenge to keep a healthy space, and this is going to help that immensely."
Erickson estimates that the Butte Rescue Mission often serves over 200 meals a day, and those numbers always go up when the temperature outside goes down.
Erickson is especially thankful for the support of the community, as it was just 2017 that the Butte Rescue Mission had to close it doors on its Uptown butte location after its building was declared a hazard. Fast forward four-and-a-half years, and the Rescue Mission is in better shape than ever.
"We have the opportunity for a bigger impact, and that's really the most exciting part," Erickson said. "We have a generous community and many people that want to be involved to help people that are in need, this really just accelerates that."
The process of flipping the warehouse is still in the early stages. Once the Rescue Mission has all the planning squared, they plan on bringing in contractors to look over the warehouse, and Erickson hopes that construction on the new amenities can begin within the next year.