Butte Rescue Mission prepares for Thanksgiving

BUTTE, Mont. -- The Butte Rescue Mission hands out hundreds of warm meals every day to the less fortunate, and in November, they're preparing for their biggest day of the year: Thanksgiving.
The Butte Rescue Mission has been providing food, clothes and shelter for Southwest Montana residents in need at its Center of Hope location since 2019, and each year, they put in a full effort to ensure people don't have to go hungry on Thanksgiving.
In 2020, the Rescue Mission served 300 plates of food on Turkey Day, and executive director Brayton Erickson expects that number will increase this year.
"This Thanksgiving is a little bit unique," Erickson said. "We're probably going to serve around 500 meals here. We have a group of volunteers that's going to come, help us serve, help us cook and make sure that everybody gets a Thanksgiving meal."
Erickson knows the importance of providing relief to needy families amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and though it's been a challenge on the Rescue Mission too, they're prepared to face that challenge head-on, thanks to the help of the community.
"To keep everybody socially distanced and safe, and keep all the surfaces sanitized, it's been a challenge--it's taken a lot more work," Erickson said. "But I think we've had a lot of help and support, and it's been a success."
It takes weeks for the Butte Rescue Mission to prepare Thanksgiving dinner, but you can lend a helping hand. They're accepting all sorts of food donations, from turkey to corn to pumpkin pie. You can drop anything off at their location on 610 Platinum Street in Uptown Butte.
In addition to serving the homeless, the general public is welcome to show up, with specific times set for lunch and dinner. Erickson said they'll save a plate for, "anyone who's hungry." And for people concerned about social distancing, there will also be to-go meals that can be picked up at the window outside the kitchen.