BUTTE-In the Mining City, the Butte Rescue Mission received a grant from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to better help them care for people during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Butte Rescue Mission, which houses and feeds those in need in Butte, received a $20,000 grant from the church, to help with the increase in demand for their critical services during the outbreak.
Executive Director of the Butte Rescue Mission Syd Erickson says they have seen a 30 percent increase in the need for meals in Butte. The mission provides breakfast, lunch and dinner to anyone in need seven days a week.
The grant will help teach guests to be more self reliant says Erickson, like teaching them how to cook.
"For those who want to get out of the cycle of homelessness, you have to learn how to do certain things, you have to know how to cook and know how to budget and know how to balance a check book and just maybe things that our guests haven't learned or ever been taught," said Erickson.
The grant will also be used to meet the demand and increase the number of meals available to the public.
Erickson adds they will also purchase more cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for guests. She says they will buy more masks, hand sanitizer and bleach.
Staff at the mission and the church say they enjoy teaming up because they share a common purpose in providing for those in need in the Butte community.
"This is what we teach in our congregation, this is a time where the real fabric of the Christian comes out and what are we doing for others even when our own needs are great," said President of the Butte Montana Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Scott Steinfeldt.
The mission adds they hope to partner with more organizations in Butte to build a stronger community. Erickson says they also launched a new website and add they're always accepting monetary and food donations.