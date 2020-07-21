BUTTE-The statue of Marcus Daly on the Montana Tech campus was vandalized over the weekend, but in true Butte fashion, the community came together to fix it.
Butte police say they believe someone vandalized the statue between 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and a few residents actually took the time to clean up the statue, Saturday afternoon.
"When I saw the concrete needed to be cleaned,I thought I better get up there," said Alex Sexton.
Sexton is a lifelong resident of Butte and owns Next Generation Services which does cleaning and concrete work in Butte. Sexton grabbed some supplies and went up to the Tech campus Saturday afternoon to help clean Marcus Daly's statue, after hearing about the vandalism on social media.
He adds by the time he got up there two other men were already scrubbing away. "We scrubbed at it for two hours, just to make sure we had everything off and after about 30 minutes of scrubbing everything was off but if you stood back you could still see it," said Sexton.
Marcus Daly is an icon in Butte and was an Irish-born American businessman known as one of the three "Copper Kings."
The vandalism left behind on his statue read, "Old white man, tear it down, Black Lives Matter."
"You see what's going on in all these other big towns and you definitely don't want it happening here where your family and friends are," said Sexton.
Ace Hardware donated chemicals to the three men to help with cleaning. Sexton adds as they scrubbed the statue clean, residents offered them food and beverages for their hard work.
Butte police say there is no security footage available of the incident but they're working closely with campus security.
"It's an isolated incident, we get tagging and vandalism in Butte and criminal mischief and we haven't had any incidents like this before," said Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Butte police.