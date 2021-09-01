Butte residents evacuate after dynamite found under homes

BUTTE, Mont. -- Members of the 1200, 1300 and 1400 block of Silver Bow Homes certainly received a surprise on Monday when they were told to evacuate their homes after dynamite had been found in a mine shaft beneath one of the residences.
The call came in on Monday afternoon after a construction worker found the box of old dynamite while working under the 1300 block of the Silver Bow Homes apartment complex. Eventually, word got to the fire department, which safely extracted the dynamite with the help of an explosives expert from Buckley Powder before Montana Resources took it elsewhere to detonate.
Fortunately, nobody was harmed, but tenants were still shocked by the whole situation.
"[I’ve never experienced anything] quite like that,” said Travis Whitt, a friend of a Silver Bow Homes resident. “I’ve never been anywhere near something that might blow up like that. Not something you experience every day."
So, what's the deal? Are dynamite findings in Butte homes a common occurrence, and should residents have reason to worry?
Sheriff Ed Lester says even though these kinds of incidents occur occasionally, there's generally no reason to be concerned.
"I don't think it's a real concern, but if somebody sees something that looks a little bit suspicious, it's always best to call us and let us take a look,” Lester said.
If you think you're experiencing a situation similar to this one, contact the authorities and follow their instructions to best ensure your safety.