BUTTE-St. Patrick's Day is usually the busiest day of the year in Butte and with the parade being canceled and all the bars being closed due to the coronavirus, the streets were quite on Tuesday.
A majority of the people in Uptown Butte on Tuesday afternoon said they weren't letting the cancellations get them down.
"It feels like a Monday in the middle of January or something, there's no one out it's really quite." said Eric White, owner of 729 Welding.
Quite is not normal, not in Butte, America on the city's favorite holiday. On a normal St. Patrick's Day the streets of Butte would be lined with thousands of people celebrating but this year that wasn't the case.
"Hopefully we'll get some people to come out and have a little bit of a fun time and not let St. Patrick's Day go completely without," said White.
The afternoon didn't go completely without, an impromptu bagpiper played on the sidewalk in front of Cavanaugh's County Celtic. White also helped decorate their trailer that would of served as their float in the parade.
White says he wanted to keep the positivity alive in Butte. Perhaps the float or the tune and the sunny weather helped bring some positivity to Uptown with people making a toast to better days ahead with their favorite Irish whiskey.
However, this was a tough holiday for a city that thrives on St. Patrick's Day. Butte resident Dan McClafferty has driven his truck in the parade for more than three decades and even without a crowd 2020 was no different.
"Obviously we had some problems this year but I got my flag in my truck as you can see and I'm going to drive it around a little bit of Irish in me today," said McClafferty.
Everyone agreed, even in times of uncertainty, the Butte spirit lives on.