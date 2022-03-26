Butte residents try sled hockey for first time

BUTTE, Mont. - It was all smiles and the sound of sticks slapping pucks at the Butte Community Ice Rink on Friday, as attendees were introduced to sled hockey for the first time.
Sled hockey, a popular sport for the Special Olympics, provides people with disabilities the opportunity to get out on the ice and shoot around.
Kristine Merrick is usually bound to the confines of her wheelchair, but after she saw the pros do it, she decided to give sled hockey her first try, and it likely won't be her last.
"I saw a flier, and watching hockey on the Olympics, and I said, 'I'm gonna do that,'" Merrick said. "And I did it!"
"It's harder than it looks, but I loved it," Merrick continued. "I'm going to continue doing this because it's something I really want to learn and get more coordinated with my hands."
Merrick and the other skaters can thank the Montana Independent Living Project and the Helena Ice Arena for the fun, as the two are working in tandem to bring the sled hockey experience from town to town and grow the sport throughout the state.
"We can get anybody on the ice," said Beaner Hern, a volunteer from the Helena Ice Arena. "We've got a young gal in Helena who is a quadriplegic. Nothing moves except her smile. And we got her out there."
"Anybody can play hockey," Hern said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.