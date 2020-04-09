BUTTE-In the Mining City, the community is coming together to help show their support for front line workers, while also supporting Butte’s restaurants during these tough times.
Owner of La Casa Toscana, Sonia Zachow decided she wanted to help support front line workers at St. James Hospital in Butte. She added, her husband is a doctor and she has seen first hand how tough it is for medical personnel during the outbreak.
It's really important to support front line workers, if it wasn't for the physicians in the emergency room in the tent, our diagnostic people, I think we would be in a more severe stage to be honest with you," said Zachow.
Zachow teamed up with Julie Jaksha at Headwaters RC&D and other community members like Krissy Krackowsky to start a FLAG Program in Butte.
Krackowsky says FLAG stands for Front Line Appreciation Group and she heard about other cities across the country starting programs and thought it would be perfect in Butte. The program aims to show support for front line workers at hospitals and medical facilities through meals.
Krackowsky calls the program a "win, win" because the donated funds for the program buys meals from local restaurants in Butte.
Jaksha says they launched the donation site through Headwaters on Saturday and they've already received a lot of generous donations from the community.
Organizers add no amount is too small to help with the program.
"Groups like Headwaters that serve as like a conduit to getting everyone together on the same page, our hashtag is stronger together and I think that really speaks to this community," said Krackowsky.
The group is working on a schedule to deliver food and hope to start bringing daily meals to the hospital and other medical organizations next week.
If you would like to donate, you can contact Julie Jaksha at Headwaters RC&D or visit their website.