BUTTE-With many restaurants just opening back up or still closed for dine in, it's tough for some businesses to get by and that's why one restaurant owner in Butte is offering his food truck to any restaurant in need.
On Thursday afternoon, staff at Metal's Sports Bar and Grill were busy prepping taco's for Metal's and Mango on Thursday night.
Tom Cronnelly, the owner of OMG Mongolian Grill has offered up his food truck, named Mango, for other restaurants to utilize during the shutdown.
Cronnelly says, Metal's has used the truck about seven times now and they told him it's been a success, especially with taco Thursdays.
He adds, the food truck is a great way to make money during these tough times. Cronnelly says when his restaurant closed, he was happy to have the food truck to keep business going.
Cronnelly says since he can't operate the truck everyday, he wanted to share his resources with other business owners in Butte. "For me to be successful, they need to be successful and all of the restaurants are in the same boat together, so I've offered it up and a couple other folks have asked about it," said Cronnelly.
Thursday is taco night for Metal's and Mango, the truck will be at the old Hardee's parking lot until they run out of food. Cronnelly adds if you miss them on Thursday night, Metal's will be back on Saturday in the food truck for lunch.