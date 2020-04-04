BUTTE- In the Mining City, Pita Pit and community members are teaming up to make sure no one goes hungry while they're staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Carrie Fisher, owner of Pita Pit and Taco Del Sol says a customer approached her about buying 50 lunches for the elderly and shut-in residents in Butte.
Since then, the meal delivery program has taken off says Fisher, and she adds they've delivered over 300 free meals to families, the elderly and front line workers like the Butte Health Department and Southwest Community Health Center.
Dozens of community members have reached out to nominate people in need and to buy lunches for others.
Lunch recipients get a pita sandwich, a bag of chips and a bottle of water. Fisher adds or they can receive the meal from Taco Del Sol if they prefer that.
Fisher adds all the meals are free of charge. She says it's important to keep people safe during these uncertain times and they'll keep delivering free meals as long as it's needed in Butte.
"Butte is a phenomenal community and Butte people aren't going to wait for handouts, they're going to take care of each other and the community support has been amazing and it's what makes Butte great," said Fisher.
To donate or to nominate someone for a free meal you can contact Fisher at Pita Pit.
She adds they're also working on a special project with other Butte restaurants to feed the staff of St. James Hospital.