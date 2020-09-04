Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * IMPACTS: GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH LOW HUMIDITY READINGS, UNSEASONABLY HOT TEMPERATURES AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE (HIGH HAINES) TO PRODUCE POTENTIALLY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS. * WINDS: WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 11 TO 19 PERCENT. * HAINES INDEX: 6 &&