BUTTE - The Butte School District is confirming a positive COVID-19 case at Butte High School Friday.
The following is an email from the Butte School District Superintendent Judy Jonart:
"Butte School District has been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 at Butte High School .
The Butte Silver Bow Health Department has launched an investigation into the case and contact tracing is under way. Staff and students identified as close contacts to the positive case, are being notified and quarantined by the Health Department. If parents have not been contacted by the health department your student is not considered a close contact.
School will continue as scheduled and should further measures be required School District staff will immediately notify our students and families.
Please know that the Butte School District is working closely with the Health Department and we will continue to keep you updated on any new information."