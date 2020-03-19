School lunch

BUTTE - The Butte School District is offering free lunch and breakfast to children starting Monday, March 23.

Six school locations are serving the meals to children 18-years-old and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The locations are:

  • Butte High School (Platinum Street Entrance, kitchen loading dock)
  • East Middle School (2600 Grand Avenue, auditorium entrance)
  • Emerson (1924 Philips Avenue, gym entrance)
  • Kennedy (1101 N. Emmett Avenue, gym entrance)
  • Margaret Leary (1301 4 Mile Vu Road NE, gym entrance)
  • West (1000 Steele Street, cafeteria entrance)

