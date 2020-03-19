BUTTE - The Butte School District is offering free lunch and breakfast to children starting Monday, March 23.
Six school locations are serving the meals to children 18-years-old and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The locations are:
- Butte High School (Platinum Street Entrance, kitchen loading dock)
- East Middle School (2600 Grand Avenue, auditorium entrance)
- Emerson (1924 Philips Avenue, gym entrance)
- Kennedy (1101 N. Emmett Avenue, gym entrance)
- Margaret Leary (1301 4 Mile Vu Road NE, gym entrance)
- West (1000 Steele Street, cafeteria entrance)