BUTTE-Wednesday was opening day of Bulldog Outfitters in the Butte Plaza Mall which is a free boutique style store to helps kids in need in Butte School District #1 look and feel their best.
The shop in the mall has been a project months in the making for the school district. The boutique style store has new and gently used clothes for kids in need from kindergarten to high school.
All the clothes in the store are donated by the community and they have casual clothes, sports attire and even dressier clothes for the kids. Stores in Butte, like 5518 Designs and Action Inc. even donated some new shirts to help fill the shelves.
The space for the store was donated by the mall and other businesses in Butte helped to decorated it. Callie Boyle a case manager for Montana SOARS says the store wouldn't of been possible without the generosity of the community.
She adds, each student is allowed three tops, three bottoms and one of each hygiene product including shampoo, conditioner and deodorant per day and all for free.
Boyle adds there is a tremendous need for a store like Bulldog Outfitters for the school district. "We just want to make sure no student has to worry, that they can just focus on being kids, that they can focus on their school work, they can focus on having fun, they can focus on being safe and not having to worry about having clothes or fitting in," said Boyle.
Middle school and high school students just need to bring their Butte School District #1 I.D. and elementary school kids need to be accompanied by a parent.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Its Greek to Me and Golden Ticket Cinemas.
Boyle adds they're in need of donations of elementary school kids clothes.