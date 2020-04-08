Bus

BUTTE-The Butte School District has expanded their meal pick up service to help give more students access to free breakfast and lunch while schools are shutdown.

When schools closed due to the coronavirus, the school district set up six locations at schools across Butte for anyone 18 and younger to pick up breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday.

However, school district staff say many parents were having trouble leaving the house and kids were having trouble getting to the locations to get the food. Kurt Marthaller, director of central services for the district says they decided to utilize the buses and set up twelve additional pick up sites around the city.

Marthaller says from 11 AM to 1 PM, they feed over 1,000 kids. He adds they added the additional sites last Wednesday and they've already seen an increase in the number of students getting lunch.

Marthaller says he wants to thank warehouse staff, kitchen staff, bus staff and the rest of the district for pitching in and helping the students.

He adds the meal service is a great way for students to say hi to their bus drivers and school staff during the weekdays.

"We know that we have kids that are hungry, especially during this time this is a time we have never seen before and so I mean normally those kids are coming to school and it's probably the only good meal they get," said Marthaller.

He adds all the meals for the kids include fruit, veggies, milk and a protein.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the following locations and staff say they will keep this up as long as school is shutdown.

School meal sites include:

-Butte High School

Platinum Street Entrance

Kitchen Loading Dock

-East Middle School

2600 Grand Ave

Use Auditorium Entrance

-Emerson

1924 Phillips

Gym Entrance

-Kennedy

1101 N Emmett

Gym Entrance

-Margaret Leary

1301 4 Mile Vu Road

NE Gym Entrance (Back)

-West

1000 Steele Street

Cafeteria Entrance.

Bus locations include:

Holy Spirit Church

Continental Drive Parking Lot

Whittier Baseball Field Area

Clarks Park

Seasame and Warran Avenues Parking Lot

Ramsay School

Longfellow PArk

Kennedy Street

Copper Mountain Park

Silver Bow Village and Evans Avenue

Scown Baseball Field

Koprivica Park

Chester Steel Park

Blaine School in Walkerville

Tags

News For You