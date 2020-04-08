BUTTE-The Butte School District has expanded their meal pick up service to help give more students access to free breakfast and lunch while schools are shutdown.
When schools closed due to the coronavirus, the school district set up six locations at schools across Butte for anyone 18 and younger to pick up breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday.
However, school district staff say many parents were having trouble leaving the house and kids were having trouble getting to the locations to get the food. Kurt Marthaller, director of central services for the district says they decided to utilize the buses and set up twelve additional pick up sites around the city.
Marthaller says from 11 AM to 1 PM, they feed over 1,000 kids. He adds they added the additional sites last Wednesday and they've already seen an increase in the number of students getting lunch.
Marthaller says he wants to thank warehouse staff, kitchen staff, bus staff and the rest of the district for pitching in and helping the students.
He adds the meal service is a great way for students to say hi to their bus drivers and school staff during the weekdays.
"We know that we have kids that are hungry, especially during this time this is a time we have never seen before and so I mean normally those kids are coming to school and it's probably the only good meal they get," said Marthaller.
He adds all the meals for the kids include fruit, veggies, milk and a protein.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the following locations and staff say they will keep this up as long as school is shutdown.
School meal sites include:
-Butte High School
Platinum Street Entrance
Kitchen Loading Dock
-East Middle School
2600 Grand Ave
Use Auditorium Entrance
-Emerson
1924 Phillips
Gym Entrance
-Kennedy
1101 N Emmett
Gym Entrance
-Margaret Leary
1301 4 Mile Vu Road
NE Gym Entrance (Back)
-West
1000 Steele Street
Cafeteria Entrance.
Bus locations include:
Holy Spirit Church
Continental Drive Parking Lot
Whittier Baseball Field Area
Clarks Park
Seasame and Warran Avenues Parking Lot
Ramsay School
Longfellow PArk
Kennedy Street
Copper Mountain Park
Silver Bow Village and Evans Avenue
Scown Baseball Field
Koprivica Park
Chester Steel Park
Blaine School in Walkerville