BUTTE-In the Mining City, the Belmont Senior Center is making sure Butte’s most vulnerable residents are being taken care of and fed during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday afternoon, the dining room of the senior center was empty after the center had to close its doors to the public, on Monday. However, Belmont is making sure Butte’s seniors and homebound are still being fed.
The Belmont, is offering free meal delivery service and seniors can also come pick up a hot meal Monday through Friday at the center.
Executive Director of the Belmont Ann Ueland says her kitchen staff is still hard at work cooking roughly 70 meals a day.
Ueland adds they have three vans that will deliver meals to seniors and they’re also willing to pick up groceries and medicine for those in need.
However, Ueland says it’s hard on many seniors when the senior center is closed because many of them enjoy the social interaction and the activities the center has to offer. Ueland adds they’re making weekly calls to the seniors to check in on them while the center is closed.
“A big part of the Belmont was the socialization, folks came here for a hot meal, but they came for activities, they came to see their friends it's a huge social aspect that’s so important to seniors,” said Ueland.
Any seniors in Butte can call the Belmont to receive a meal delivery or they can call to come pick up a meal at the Belmont, Monday through Friday.