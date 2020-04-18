BUTTE-For the past 12 years, over a hundred thousand people have flocked to the Mining City each July for the three day Montana Folk Festival but due to the coronavirus, organizers canceled the festival this year.
For the first time ever the Folk Festival has been canceled in Butte and small business owners say this is another tough blow for the Mining City.
In the past, Folk Festival weekend has been the busiest weekend of the year for 5518 Designs, in Uptown Butte. Owner Jon Wick calls it Butte's Super Bowl or Christmas in July.
"The Folk Festival is a big deal to this town, to our culture and I know that the organizers have taken that into consideration, it's just going to be a really sad weekend for us," said Wick.
The Folk Festival holds a special place in Wick's heart, him and his wife Cassie got married over Folk Festival weekend a few years ago. "We're always kind of gearing up for the Folk Festival because we know it's such a special time, for me personally as a person here in Butte but also for our town and our business community and our culture," said Wick.
After losing St. Patrick's Day celebrations, Wick says the cancellation is another tremendous blow for businesses all over Butte.
Usually his shop does a custom, limited edition Folk Festival t-shirt each year. Wick adds they're considering doing a special memorial shirt in honor of Folk Festival and to keep people's spirits up during these tough times.
He adds the news is disappointing but public safety and health is most important.
"Business wise this is going to be another gut punch for us, especially after we lost the St. Patrick's Day celebration, that hurts and now this kind of one, two double whammy," said Wick.
Although the store is losing it's Folk Festival revenue, Wick says he's trying to remain positive and he's proud of how Butte has come together during these tough times.
The next Folk Festival is scheduled for July 9-11, 2021.