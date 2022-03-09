BUTTE, Mont. - Streets around uptown Butte will be closed for St. Patrick's Day, Thursday, March 17 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am on Friday, March 18.
Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation said Main St. will be closed from Granite to Broadway, keeping the crowd contained in this block, but will allow Granite and Broadway to remain open.
Park St. will be closed east of the entrance of the parking garage to Wyoming St.
Park St. will reopen after the parade from Main to Wyoming and Main will reopen from Park to Galena.
On Thursday, March 16, barricades will be placed at 6:00 pm.
Barricades on Granite and Galena will have jersey rail behind them, and all other barricades will be held down with sandbanks.
Those parked in the no access will get a note asking to remove their vehicle by the start of the parade.
The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation say the street closure is for the safety of crowds and to make clean-up easy for street sweepers and garbage trucks that will have access to the closed area.
All public parking lots including the parking garage will be open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.