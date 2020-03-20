BUTTE - Butte-Sliver Bow County is temporarily closing in-person operations for non-emergency government services in regards to coronavirus starting Monday, March 23.
In a release from the county, residents will still be able to use the services through phone, email and online.
Local government services that will remain running entirely are the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Police Department, Public Works Department and the Health Department.
Residents can make payments through phone, email or the web. The county says there will be a drop box for residents to make payments or turn in documents located outside of the courthouse at 155 W. Granite Street. Residents can pay for their water utility bill at the Water Utility Division dropbox at 124 W. Granite Street.
The buildings are expected to open back up by April 1.
For more information, visit the county's website.