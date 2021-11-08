BUTTE, Mont. - On Monday, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced the death of a resident under the age of 40 due to COVID.
The county's pandemic death toll now sits at 105.
According to epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich, Butte-Silver Bow had 64 active cases of COVID, with eight of those cases ages 11 and younger. The median age for all active cases is 36.
The Health Department was reporting 11 new cases over the weekend, a test positivity rate of 5,7% and 38.79 COVID cases per 100,000 population as of Monday.
As stated in a release, there were 99 cases for the last epi week, which is a 30% decrease from the previous week.
Butte-Silver Bow's transmission rate remains high, according to the CDC Data Tracker.
The Unified Health Command is scheduled to meet Tuesday to plan the pediatric vaccine rollout.