BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow County is closing all non-essential government offices for in-person services beginning Thursday, Nov. 12 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow writes in a release they will continue to offer services via phone and email Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public may turn in payments and other documents at the courthouse on 155 W. Granite Street and at the Water Utility Building at 124 W. Granite Street.
Essential county offices that will remain open entirely include the fire Department, police department, public works department, and health department.
For additional information, visit the The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow's website.