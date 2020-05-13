BUTTE, Mont. - Butte-Silver Bow announced Wednesday the county fair has been canceled this year due to physical distancing measures imposed by COVID-19 restrictions.
By order of Butte-Silver Bow's health officer, all events over the next few months that could attract more than 250 people have been canceled.
"As a prior member of the Fair Board, I know this was an extremely difficult decision for members to make," said Dave Palmer. "Our Fair Board does an excellent job of providing our citizens and visitors with high-quality entertainment each summer, and I am confident next year's fair will bring the same enjoyment and enthusiasm. In addition, I would like to let members of 4-H know that I am proud of the work they have been doing, and to keep their sights set on next summer."
Butte-Silver Bow says fundraising efforts will continue for next year’s event. More information can be obtained by reaching out to the Fair Board at bsbfairboard@gmail.com.