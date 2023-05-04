Butte Police

File photo

BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse was briefly locked down Thursday for an incident in the uptown area.

According to Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, police responded to a report of a man with a gun in front of the courthouse at 9:22 am. He was stopped about a block away.

Lester said the man had a weapon in a holster, and had the weapon in his hand at one point as he was standing in front of the courthouse.

The incident was over by 9:33 am.

The man was released after officers determined there was no further threat to the public.

No further details have been released at this time.

