BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow will launch its COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccination clinic this week.
According to a release from the Unified Health Command, the first clinic will take place at the Butte Civic Center on Wednesday, January 20, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., for residents ages 80 and older. People in this category are asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 information line at 406-497-5008 for additional instructions.
Health officials say their efforts have been focused on vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and first responders during Phase 1A. Vaccinating residents at Butte's long term care facilities has also been a priority during 1A.
The release says Wednesday clinic will focus on elderly residents deemed most vulnerable. Those ages 16-64 with co-morbid conditions will be scheduled in Phase 1B/Tier 2 in February.
The following is additional information from the press release:
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said weekly clinics are being planned by the Unified Health Command, with the next clinic tentatively scheduled for individuals ages 75 and older for Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Center.
The following clinic would tentatively be held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Civic Center, for those ages 70 and older. Depending on Civic Center scheduling and vaccine availability, clinics may be held more often, Sullivan said. Phase 1B/Tier 2 would tentatively launch Wednesday, Feb. 10. Those qualifying for Phase 1B/Tier 1 clinics are asked to call the information line (again, 406-497- 5008) for scheduling.
The Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command planning committee is comprised of representatives from St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and the North American Indian Alliance