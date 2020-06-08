Butte authorities rescue dogs on cliff
Photo courtesy of 15-90 Search and Rescue / Facebook

BUTTE - Crews rescued two dogs that were stuck on a cliff ledge in the Butte area Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from 15-90 Search and Rescue, the two dogs were brought to Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control to get them back with their owners.

15-90 Search and Rescue asks to reach Chelsea Bailey Butte Silver Bow Animal Shelter if anyone knows who the owners are. 

15-90 Search and Rescue,  Butte-Silver Bow Fire DepartmentButte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, and Butte Silver Bow Animal Control assisted in the rescue.

