BUTTE - Crews rescued two dogs that were stuck on a cliff ledge in the Butte area Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from 15-90 Search and Rescue, the two dogs were brought to Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control to get them back with their owners.
15-90 Search and Rescue asks to reach Chelsea Bailey Butte Silver Bow Animal Shelter if anyone knows who the owners are.
15-90 Search and Rescue, Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, and Butte Silver Bow Animal Control assisted in the rescue.