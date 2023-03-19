BUTTE, Mont. - A large residence, garage, and several vehicles were involved in a fire Saturday in Elk Park.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department reports they were requested for the fire in Elk Park and Engines 2 and 4 responded with Boulevard, Home Atherton, Terra Verde, and Floral Park.
Crews helped Elk Park for two and a half hours before returning home.
Everyone in the structure was accounted for and there were no reported injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.