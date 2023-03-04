BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department is having a busy start to March.
Saturday morning, the department reported they have responded to two fires, an undetonated explosive ordnance and 35 other calls since the start of the month on Wednesday.
They detailed a call from Friday night, saying crews called to the scene saw heavy smoke coming from the second story of a row home.
Inside, crews dealt with heavy smoke and a fire in the kitchen area.
An aggressive attack was made and engines 4, 1 and 2 were on scene until overhaul was complete.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
