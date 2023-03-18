BUTTE, Mont. - Fire crews in Butte responded to two residential fires on Friday.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department reports crews first responded to a home with heavy fire on both floors.
A search of the residence found everyone inside was accounted for, and a fire attack was initiated.
Later, it was found the home was a duplex was remodeled into one large residence, and heavy fire was found in void spaces throughout.
Engines 1,2,4, Ladder 1 and mutual aid from Racetrack And Boulevard Volunteer Fire Departments worked for 7 hours before clearing the scene.
A second fire was reported around 5:00 pm and Engine 2 responded to a single story home with fire coming from the front door.
Nobody was found inside and crews started attacking the fire.
According to the fire department, the main body of the fire was knocked down quickly and ventilation and overhaul were performed.
Engines 1, 2, 4, and Racetrack Volunteer Fire worked for 2 hours before clearing the scene.
No injuries were reported in both fires and investigations into the causes of the fires are underway.
