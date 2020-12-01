BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow non-essential government buildings will remain closed to in-person business, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
A release posted Tuesday, explains offices will remained staffed with employees who can continue to execute a full range of transactions.
Services will be provided Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. via phone, email, and online.
There are also drop boxes for payments and other documents outside the courthouse at 155 W. Granite Street and the water utility building at 124 W. Granite Street.
Essential services performed by the fire department, police department, public works, and the health department will continue.
For more information and list of contact information, click here.