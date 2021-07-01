Butte-Silver Bow Health Department
BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced the week two Vaccine Sweepstakes Winners.

This weeks winners are:

  • Vincent Kierce $10,000
  • Hadley Lingle $5,000
  • Michelle Lewis $10,000
  • Kyla Marshall-Evans $5,000
  • Abigail Young, with her mom accepting on her behalf $5,000

