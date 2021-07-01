...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN POWELL COUNTY UNTIL
600 PM MDT...
At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles northeast of Seeley Lake, or 41 miles north of Drummond, moving
southeast at 5 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Powell
County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* Affected area:
Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead).
Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead).
* Impacts: Gusty and erratic outflows developing from high based
scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning.
* Thunderstorms: Both wet and dry.
* Outflow Winds: 40 to 50 mph.
&&