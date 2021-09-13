BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced three additional county residents, including an individual in their 20s, have died due to COVID-19.
The individuals included a person in their 90s, a person in their 60s and a person in their 20s.
A total of 93 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Butte-Silver Bow.
As of an update on Monday, Sept. 13, 12 people with COVID-19 illness were hospitalized at St. James, eight of them from Butte-Silver Bow.
Of the 12, two were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with one of the ICU patients on a ventilator. The range of ages for the patients is from the 40’sto the 90’s
Ten of the 12 hospitalized individuals were unvaccinated against COVID-19 according to the health department.
Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 406-723-4075.
Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Health Department at 406-497-5008 or 406-497-5041.
If you would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the following pop-up clinics are planned:
Tuesday, Sept. 14, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14, vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and up, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16, Vaccine Sweepstakes event at the Butte Civic Center, 1-2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18, Butte Farmers Market in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m.-noon
Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.