BUTTE- The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department has reported the first COVID-19 deaths of Butte-Silver Bow residents Wednesday afternoon.
The health department is reporting two COVID-19 related deaths of residents.
“The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department staff sends their sincere and deepest condolences to the loved ones of these two individuals,” the health department wrote. “To respect the families and to protect privacy, the Health Department will not be releasing further details at this time.”
