BUTTE - As of Tuesday afternoon, there has still been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Montana but health officials are taking a proactive approach to prepare.
According to a press release from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, the number of cases for COVID-19, or the coronavirus, continues to grow and the health department wants Butte residents to know they're taking actions to prepare.
The health department has received inquires in regard to testing for the virus. The department says their role is to coordinate testing for people that meet the criteria for the virus.
However, the press release states the criteria for testing keeps changing, but at this time the criteria is for those returning from traveling an affected area or those that have had close contact with an infected person.
The symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
If you experience these symptoms, the Health Department advises you to contact your healthcare provider. The healthcare provider will then work with the Health Department to see if you qualify for testing.
As of Tuesday, testing samples are still being sent to the CDC, but the laboratory at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services should be able to conduct testing by Friday, March 6.
The health department recommends people avoid close contact with sick people, avoid touching your eyes, cover your cough and wash your hands frequently to help combat disease spread.
According to the press release, the Health Department and its partners will meet on Wednesday to plan the next steps.
For those interested in more information, please call the Health Department’s public health hotline at 606-497-5008.