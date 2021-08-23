BUTTE, Mont. — As of Monday afternoon, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says they are managing 85 active COVID-19 cases.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. James Healthcare on Monday, three of them being Butte-Silver Bow residents. Two of the six were in the intensive care unit, and only one was vaccinated against COVID-19.
“According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, anything more than 25 cases per 100,000 calls for community mitigation,” Sullivan said. “We are asking people, first, to get vaccinated as soon as possible. But we are also asking our community to wear masks in public places and practice social distancing as much as possible.”
Sullivan said the Health Department is working closely with the county’s K-8 and K-12 districts, as well as Montana Technological University.
The K-12 districts have established mask mandates, while Montana Tech is strongly urging students, faculty and staff to wear masks while inside.
Sullivan said vaccines are widely available, with several pop-up clinics planned as follows:
- Wednesday, Aug. 25, Butte Civic Center lobby, 10 a.m.-noon
- Thursday, Aug. 26, Butte High School Commons, 9 a.m.-noon
- Thursday, Aug. 26, Butte Civic Center lobby, Vaccine Sweepstakes event, 1-2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 26, Music on Main in Uptown Butte, 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28, Farmers Market in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m.-noon
Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
As of Monday, 60% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population – those ages 12 and up – were fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County.