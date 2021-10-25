BUTTE, Mont. - On Monday, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced five more COVID-19 deaths in the county, bringing the pandemic death toll to 103.
The fatalities range in ages from late-30s to early-90s, according to Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
Butte-Silver Bow reportedly had 117 active cases of COVID-19 – with about 10% of cases in those aged 11 or younger as of Monday morning.
The health department was reporting 23 new cases over the weekend, a test positivity rate of 5.3% and 51.03 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.
The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
The CDC lists Butte-Silver Bow’s transmission rate as high.
Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075 or Nova Health at 430-1034 or schedule an appointment online at novahealth.com.
Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter. Sullivan said those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.
Testing is also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through St. James Healthcare at Express Care, located at 435 S. Crystal Street.
Testing is also available through the Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays. Testing may be coordinated at 782-0461.
The Montana Technological University community, faculty, staff and students should seek testing through orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
Of all eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents, 66% are vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies as well as Southwest Montana Community Health Center, St. James and BSB Health Department.
The health department scheduled the following vaccine clinic for this week:
• Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9am – 3pm.
To schedule an appointment, call 497-5008.