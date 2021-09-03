BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is holding a memorial service for the 90 county residents who have died due to complications from COVID-19.
The ceremony will take place Thursday, September 9 at 9:00 a.m., on the lawn south of the health department at 25 W. Front Street.
Butte Parish priest, Father Patrick Beretta will lead the ceremony.
“We have lost 90 beautiful souls to the COVID-19 event, and we wanted to note that in a meaningful way,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Friday in a press release.
90 white flags representing each resident who has died will be placed on the Health Department lawn ahead of the ceremony.
Sullivan is encouraging those who've lost a loved one to attend the ceremony.
“Father Beretta has indicated that there is a sacredness to memory, that it helps us to reconcile with a painful past,” Sullivan said. “The Health Department hopes that this ceremony will bring healing to this community we love.”