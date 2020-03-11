BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow County health officials are suggesting medical centers temporarily limit visitors in response to coronavirus.
The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said in a release The Unified Health Command (UHC) suggests hospitals, clinics, long-term care and assisted living centers limit the number of visitors and amount of time they spend with patients.
The UHC consists of the City and County of Butte-Silver Bow County, the Butte-Silver Bow Healthcare Coalition partners and St. James Healthcare.
Limited visitors include those who are showing signs of a respiratory illnesses, children and adolescents younger than 18-years-old and anyone who has come in contact with someone with a cold or the flu.
According to the release, the limitations will end when there is a decrease in flu or respiratory illnesses in the state.
“The restrictions are part of an effort to prevent and control the spread of respiratory diseases in our community,” Butte-Silver Bow health officer Karen Sullivan said in the release.