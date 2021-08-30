BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county on Monday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 90 residents have now died due to COVID-19.
In a release, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said that out of 13 people who were hospitalized Monday with the coronavirus, 10 are county residents. Three were in the hospital's ICU and two were on ventilators. Out of the 13, 10 were reportedly unvaccinated.
From Aug. 21 - Aug. 27, 92 new cases were confirmed, averaging a little over 13 cases daily. Of the 92 cases, 43% were vaccinated while 57% were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Amanda Marinovich, epidemiologist with the Health Department, said Monday that vaccination percentages may be skewed “because the same people who are not going to get vaccinated may be the same people who are not going and getting tested. The true number of unvaccinated people with the virus is likely higher than is reflected in our numbers.”
The county recently conducted testing at Metro Sewer, and the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to be detected in wastewater.
“We are working very closely with the K-12 school districts to monitor COVID-19 activity, particularly since those under the age of 12 cannot yet be vaccinated,” Sullivan said.
Residents are asked to take precautions against the virus by washing their hands frequently, wearing a mask and by getting vaccinated.
Several pop-up COVID vaccination clinics are scheduled as follows:
- Wednesday, Sept. 1, Montana Tech Courtyard, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 2, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department west-side entrance, 9 a.m.-noon
- Thursday, Sept. 2, Vaccine Sweepstakes, Butte Civic Center, 1-2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 4, Farmers Market in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m.-noon
Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
As of Monday, 61% of the county's eligible population were fully vaccinated, placing Butte-Silver Bow at number two in the state, behind Missoula County.