BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced three additional COVID-19 deaths in the county on Wednesday.
The fatalities include two men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s, Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
As of Wednesday morning, the county had 197 active cases of COVID-19, with 43 of those cases reported in individuals age 17 and younger, according to Sullivan. Of the 43, 26 were age 11 or younger.
To find out how you can get tested for COVID-19, call the Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 406-723-4075. You can also get tested at select area pharmacies, or by purchasing an over-the-counter at home test.
Sullivan says if you test positive at home you should seek guidance from the Health Department by calling 406-497-5008 or 406-497-5041.
In-person testing is also available at through St. James Healthcare, with drive through testing happening weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. near their Foundation building. A provider order for testing is required.
Testing is also available through the Butte Native Wellness Center at 55 East Galena, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and Fridays. Be sure to call ahead at 406-782-0461.
Faculty, staff and students of the Montana Technological University are asked to seek COVID-19 testing through orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
According to a release, approximately 63% of eligible county residents are vaccinated.
If you would like to receive the vaccine, you can do so at the following clinics:
- Thursday, Sept. 23, Butte Civic Center, Vaccine Sweepstakes event, 1-2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 25, Uptown Butte Farmers Market on Park Street, 10 a.m.-noon
You can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Safeway on Massachusetts, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and the Southwest Montana Community Center.