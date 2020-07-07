BUTTE-Butte-Silver Bow County is taking a proactive approach to the coronavirus pandemic as more cases are being diagnosed across the state and in Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow is looking to create a pool of applicants to be on hand as cases start to pop up in the county.
The county is looking to hire temporary workers to contact trace diagnosed people's close contacts. The health department says they're also hiring people to help with the Covid-19 call center in the county.
The county says they want people on hand to answer any questions or concerns residents have.
Community Health Division Director Tina Randall says they also need a pool of employees to transport testing samples and to coordinate mobile testing sites.
Randall adds the goal of the health department is to be ready in case an outbreak happens in Butte. Training will also be provided for all employees.
Staff say this is a great opportunity for people who may not be working during the pandemic to earn money.
"Each confirmed case you have to reach out and talk with their closest contacts to get those that need to be tested, tested and have them quarantined and so there's a lot of work behind a single case," said Randall.
More information on the jobs available and to apply can be found on the county's website.
The health department in conjunction with other organizations is still conducting free weekly testing at the Butte Plaza Mall and that schedule can be found on the county's website as well.