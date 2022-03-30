Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement hires four new officers amid staffing shortages

BUTTE, Mont. - Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, people have been dealing with food shortages, supply shortages, and most notably, labor shortages. The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement department is no different.
The county's police staff will be getting some help with four new hires this week, those being officers Connor Miller, Blake Kraus, Josh Robinson, and Tylor Doherty.
And while the new officers will go a long way toward helping replace some of the department's recent departures, the issue of an overall staffing shortage still needs to be addressed.
As Sheriff Ed Lester says, a demanding job like law enforcement, especially when resignation rates are so high, can be a tough sell.
"When you talk about a job like this, where we have to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it's tough to keep dispatchers, it's tough to keep detention officers, and it's tough to keep police officers," Lester said. "We're able to staff our emergency responses like we should, but sometimes, other parts of the department suffer a little bit."
Lester says the department will begin the testing process again in June, and he's hopeful they'll be able to hire four to six more officers from there.
"Sometimes you don't get the number of applicants that you'd like, but if we get it out there that we're testing again in June, maybe we'll get some applicants, and it'll be easier to meet that number that we're trying to shoot for," Lester said.
As for the new hires, they were unable to speak on Wednesday as they were working on training, but once that process is complete months down the road, Lester says they'll all prove valuable resources to the department's patrol staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.