BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of 44-year-old woman who died Sunday.
The following is a release from the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement:
"Butte Police responded to a residence in the 200 block of S. Jackson Street shortly before 9 A.M. on the morning of April 26th. A highly agitated female was inside an apartment. The female was yelling and damaging the interior of the apartment.
Officers made contact with the woman from the outside of the apartment by speaking to her from windows she had already broken out.
The woman, was armed with a knife.
Officers attempted to calm the woman and noted that she had some injuries from the broken glass.
The female made threats to harm the officers with the knife. At one point, the female put the knife down and an officer attempted enter the apartment to restrain her. The woman picked up the knife and came toward the officer.
She was ordered to drop the knife. But, she continued toward the officer and he deployed his Taser.
The woman was then restrained and transported to the hospital for medical clearance prior to being transported to the detention center.
The woman was still in an agitated state at the hospital. However, after she was at the hospital for some time she became unresponsive. Attempts by hospital staff to revive her were unsuccessful and the woman died at the hospital.
The woman was 44 years old and was a Butte resident.
Since Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement was involved in the arrest and transport, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation into the incident.
An autopsy is scheduled at the Montana State Crime Lab. The Butte-Silver Bow Coroner’s Officer is also assisting in the investigation.
The identity of the woman is not being released at this time in order to allow notification of family.
The investigation into the incident is continuing."